Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to severe storm chance
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, June 13, is a First Alert Weather Day.
The day starts out dry, but the afternoon will turn stormy. The main threat is damaging wind during the afternoon and evening. However, hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.
The best chance for severe weather is west of Interstate 95.
