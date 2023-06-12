Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days due to severe storm chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, are First Alert Weather Days.

On Tuesday, the day starts out dry, but the afternoon will turn stormy. The main threat is damaging wind during the afternoon and evening. However, hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Damaging wind is the main threat Tuesday afternoon/evening, but hail and an isolated tornado remain a possibility. pic.twitter.com/M4WXEifurD — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 12, 2023

The best chance for severe weather is west of Interstate 95.

The forecast is very similar for Wednesday.

