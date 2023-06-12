Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days due to severe storm chance

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, are First Alert Weather Days.

On Tuesday, the day starts out dry, but the afternoon will turn stormy. The main threat is damaging wind during the afternoon and evening. However, hail and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

The best chance for severe weather is west of Interstate 95.

The forecast is very similar for Wednesday.

On a mobile device, click here to download the WTOC First Alert Weather app.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Showers are moving through this morning, but our storm chance goes up this afternoon. Meteorologist Andrew Gorton has your forecast.

Posted by WTOC-TV on Monday, June 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Andrew’s Monday forecast

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Gorton
Showers and storms possible today!

Forecast

Andrew's noon forecast 6.12

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Andrew's Monday AM forecast 6.12

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Smith
Throughout the rest of today and into this evening, I’ll continue tracking scattered pop-up storms around the area.

Latest News

Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT
|
By Dylan Smith
Heading into tonight, I’ll look for partly clear skies as temperatures drop into the lower-70s.

Forecast

THE News at 7

Jamie's Evening Forecast

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT

Forecast

Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 06-09-2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Ertle
Saturday will be GREAT...changes for Sunday

Forecast

First Alert Weather

Few coastal afternoon showers

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Gorton
Slightly cooler today

Forecast

Andrew's noon forecast 6.9

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT

Forecast

Andrew's Friday AM forecast 6.9

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT