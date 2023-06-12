United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with Malcolm Mitchell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rotary Club of Savannah welcomed special guests at their meeting Monday.

Malcolm Mitchell was the club’s featured speaker to announce a special partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

The United Way president spoke about how Malcom’s involvement will expand their year-round literacy programs.

“But today, we are very proud to be announcing a new partnership with Malcom Mitchell’s share the magic foundation. He is working with us and he is bringing his reading rallies to the second grades of all four of our counties,” President Brynn Grant said.

The Reading Rallies are a program that combines magic, an author visit, and a pep-rally. Through the program, students get a unique reading experience and receive a book to take home.

Schools also receive related material for continued engagement. Mitchell and the United Way are brining these rallies to Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties this fall.

