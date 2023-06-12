Woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Newell Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department responded just after 4 a.m. Saturday to Newell Street and found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Lashawnda Denise Hall, 36, has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to police, the initial indication is that the shooting was domestic.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.