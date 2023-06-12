Woman shot while trying to break up argument, according to Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was shot in the head Friday night on Southwood Park Drive in Hilton Head Gardens, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday night.
The sheriff’s office believes she was trying to break up an argument when she was shot. She remains in the hospital.
A second woman was also injured, but the sheriff’s office said she did not need to go to the hospital.
This case remains under investigation.
