1 person injured after crashing into marsh in Burton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was injured after crashing into a marsh Tuesday.

Burton Fire crews rescued the driver from the vehicle.

This happened in the area of 1980 Trask Parkway around 11 a.m.

Officials say the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was delayed for about 45 min while emergency crews operated, police say.

