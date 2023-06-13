1 person injured after crashing into marsh in Burton

BURTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was injured after crashing into a marsh Tuesday.

Burton Fire crews rescued the driver from the vehicle.

This happened in the area of 1980 Trask Parkway around 11 a.m.

Officials say the driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was delayed for about 45 min while emergency crews operated, police say.

Just past 11am today, #BurtonFD crews rescued a driver from a single vehicle incident in the area of 1980 Trask Parkway. The driver was transported to @BeaufortMem with unknown injuries by @BeaufortSC_EMS. Traffic was delayed for approx. 45 min while emergency crews operated. pic.twitter.com/RNXL2sjDV3 — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) June 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.