100 animals impounded after new ordinance went into effect in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services says they’ve impounded twice as many dogs so far this year compared to last year.

That’s after a new ordinance went in place last year.

Chatham County’s Animal Services director they’ve had to do more welfare checks after people are still using single-point tethering although an ordinance that went in place last year banned it.

Dr. Jake Harper says last year from January to May they impounded around 100 animals for welfare concerns. In that same time period this year, they’ve impounded 200 animals.

He says under the current ordinance, people who find a stray dog don’t have to bring them to the shelter right away anymore. They can file a found dog report online or over the phone, if they would like to keep the animal until their owner is found.

“Strays don’t necessarily have to come to the shelter. Dogs who are in adverse conditions with owners being cited for welfare violations, tethering and those kinds of things, do need to be impounded, at least for a short amount of time. People can get their stuff together and know how to handle these animals correctly,” Dr. Jake Harper said.

The ordinance also says you can’t leave your pet in a car when it’s over 79 degrees outside. Harper says they haven’t had any complaints on this issue this year.

If you violate rules in this ordinance, you can face fines of up to $600.

