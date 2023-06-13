9 residential buildings coming to Chatham Pkwy after MPC approves land rezoning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of new apartments could soon be coming to Savannah’s west side.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission approved a rezoning of land near Chatham Parkway Tuesday.

The nearly 30-acre piece of land sits near the intersection of Ogeechee Road and Chatham Parkway.

Plans for the site call for nine residential buildings with 39 units each.

The MPC voted to change the zoning for the land from a community business space to multi-family residential use.

This isn’t the first time a developer has tried to rezone this land.

According to a staff report, back in 2021 the MPC approved a similar zoning request which was later denied by Chatham County commissioners citing concerns over storm water management and the number of cars on Chatham Parkway.

G-DOT data shows that on average near the intersection of Chatham Parkway and Ogeechee Road nearly 40,000 cars drive through that area daily.

Developers say this complex would add over 2300 car trips in the area.

The difference with this latest rezoning request is that the land was annexed into the City of Savannah in July 2022.

This means this time, Savannah’s city council would vote on the proposed apartments instead of Chatham County Commission.

During the vote, developers said the new complex would help alleviate housing shortages in the city.

“The City of Savannah is undergoing a housing shortage of some nearly 10,000 units. This project along with hopefully many others will help to supply units to the city. We believe this is a great location for an apartment complex,” Madison Capital Group Representative Robert McCorkle said.

The commission agreed ultimately approving the rezoning without conditions.

A neighboring business did raise questions about the tree buffer at the complex which developers said would be addressed in the site’s plans.

The area near Ogeechee Road and Chatham Parkway has seen an increase in apartment complexes.

MPC staff say there have been at least five rezoning requests for multi-family residential in this corridor over the last three years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.