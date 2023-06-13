Bulloch Co. farmers hoping for warmer weather for crops

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Growers in Bulloch have more than 40,000 acres of cotton planted, as well as at least 20,000 acres of peanuts and a few thousand acres of corn.

Bill Tyson from the UGA Extension Service says they’re seeing adequate rain so far to sustain plants and let growers turn off irrigation systems. Now, they need the temperatures to climb.

“It’s bad to say this in June, but we need warm weather. Cool nights in May, and even in early June, have got the crop set back a little bit,” Bill Tyson said.

He says the sunshine and warmth will help plants begin to grow at faster rate. That growth will make the rainfall even more critical.

“As you and I have said before, we’ve never more than two weeks away from a drought.”

He says it’s too soon to predict whether crops will be good this year. But they can’t have a good end to the season without a good beginning.

“He says these crops have months to go, so this is a marathon not a sprint. They’ll need those rains to remain constant for the summer and into harvest.”

