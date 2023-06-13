First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday and Wednesday are both First Alert Weather Days:

Tuesday morning starts out dry with temperatures near 70 degrees. Showers and storms build in during the afternoon and early evening hours. These storms will have the chance to become severe with damaging wind and hail. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts!

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: Storms ramp up this afternoon with the capability of producing damaging wind and hail. pic.twitter.com/uG01n6NDcJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 13, 2023

Away from the storms, it will be warm and muggy. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to about 90 degrees for inland areas.

This morning will be quiet, but strong to severe storms build in from the west late this afternoon & evening. pic.twitter.com/4KT3hjyR0H — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 13, 2023

Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day presents another chance for strong to severe afternoon storms. Damaging wind and hail remain the biggest threats.

The severe threat goes down on Thursday, but our rain chance remains elevated. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s, feeling like the lower 90s during the afternoon. Rain chances look slightly lower on Friday with highs near 90 degrees. Isolated afternoon convection is still expected.

Rainfall accumulations will likely top 2 to 3 inches in many places through Friday.

Highs look closer to 90 over Father’s Day weekend with the trend continuing for afternoon showers and storms.

The tropics remain quiet, we are not expecting any activity within the next week.

First Alert Weather Day reminders

With this First Alert Weather Day comes reminders you need to know to keep your family safe this summer.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency says one of the biggest things to recognize is that a storm doesn’t have to be tropical to be a threat.

We spoke with the agency’s emergency preparedness manager about days like today, and she says regular summer storms can’t be underestimated as they are capable of bringing down trees and power lines. She says there are simple things you can do before storms like these hit to mitigate the potential threat to your home and family.

“Any yard work that you can have done. If there are trees that are hazardous to your home you can look at cutting them down, definitely look at trimming those branches, if you have a lot of debris that’s sitting on top of your roof going ahead and clearing that debris off and clearing those gutters is going to help in the long run,” said CEMA Emergency Preparedness Manager Chelsea Sawyer.

So that’s before the storm, but Sawyer also had tips for while the rain and thunder rolls through. She advises to stay away from windows and doors. Instead, find an interior room on the lowest level of your home.

