First city council meeting held since suspension of Rincon city manager

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon city council held a meeting for the first time since the suspension of the City Manager Jonathan Lynn.

Monday night the city council sat without a city manager and down one city councilman.

This coming after Councilman Damon Rahn handed in his immediate resignation on June 2nd - just one day after the suspension of city manager Lynn went into effect.

The council voted unanimously to accept the resignation.

While Councilman Kirkland says he agrees, it wasn’t an easy vote.

“I second it but I do want to say that I did respond back to Mr. Rahn and tried to get him to change his mind but he did not,” said Councilman Kirkland.

Rahn had 2.5 years left on his term. City council will be hosting a special election to replace him.

As far as a date for the city manager to make his appeal in front of the council and public, the mayor says it’s coming.

“We are looking at some dates that we will want to present to Mr. Lynn and give him the consideration of the dates and once we are in agreement on a date, then we will come back at our next meeting,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee.

The appeal comes after the former city manager claims in an email that he suffered a “toxic work environment for just doing his job.”

WTOC gained access to the City Manager’s personnel file where he explains his fear to the fiance director, Elizabeth Cartwright, for his future employment. This concern came after he voiced his concern about a city employee taking city money to the Rincon Police Department, prior to speaking with the mayor or city council.

The concern was brought to him by a citizen.

We are still waiting for word from the police regarding the investigation into the employee who’s accused of taking city money.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.