High-speed chase ends with cars on fire, including police cruisers

A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington State. (Source: KING/CATHERINEEMCCONNACHIE/WSDOT/WASHINGTON STATE PATROL/CNN)
By KING staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (KING) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash in Washington state.

Flames shooting from one suspected stolen car and two patrol cars sent thick black smoke into the air off Interstate 5 in south Tacoma.

“When they turned around and got him in custody, the grass had caught on fire from the heat under the vehicles,” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

It all started at Orangegate Park with a suspected carjacking.

A woman called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report a man carjacked her at gunpoint.

She told deputies she had an AirTag in her car.

That immediately helped deputies track the car to a shopping center in Federal Way.

Deputies found the car, and when the driver noticed, he jumped back in and led deputies on a chase, authorities said.

The chase ended when the stolen car with only three tires crashed near the 56th Street exit and caught on fire.

The flames spread to two Pierce County Sheriff’s patrol cars.

Employees at nearby businesses like Bruce Titus Automotive Group heard the sirens and rushed to help.

“That’s on fire, so we stepped outside, and there was police doing police stuff everywhere. And this guy guy comes running up and said, ‘Do you have fire extinguishers?’” said Barbara Dobbins of Bruce Titus Automotive Group.

Fire extinguishers were needed to help stop the flames and also to help rescue a woman from the burning car reportedly stolen.

“She was trapped in there, pinned,” Moss said. “The door wouldn’t open, so we yanked her out of the car and, thankfully, saved her life.”

No one was seriously hurt in the fiery crash.

“All you are thinking about is life, human life,” Dobbins said. “We just want to make sure everyone is OK. That’s all we care about.”

Both suspects were hospitalized after the crash and are expected to be booked into jail once released.

The deputies were not injured.

A gun was found near the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

