Juneteenth events across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WTOC) - A number of events are happening throughout the weekend across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to celebrate Juneteenth.
- Book Nation of Dreamers Youth Power Festival
- Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Daffin Park in Savannah
- City of Riceboro Juneteenth Festival
- Mon., June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4614 South Coastal Highway
- Effingham County Juneteenth Celebration
- Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus of the former Springfield Central High School, 434 Wallace Dr., Springfield, Ga.
- Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s annual Juneteenth Celebration
- Sat., June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival
- Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forsyth Park in Savannah
- Juneteenth Savannah
- Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. at Wells Park, 2299 Montgomery St.
- Metter Juneteenth Celebration
- Sat., June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at William M. “Billy” Trapnell Downtown Park
- Pooler Juneteenth Festival
- Sat., June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
