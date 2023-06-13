Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Juneteenth events across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(MGN)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOC) - A number of events are happening throughout the weekend across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to celebrate Juneteenth.

  • Book Nation of Dreamers Youth Power Festival
    • Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Daffin Park in Savannah
  • City of Riceboro Juneteenth Festival
    • Mon., June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4614 South Coastal Highway
  • Effingham County Juneteenth Celebration
    • Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus of the former Springfield Central High School, 434 Wallace Dr., Springfield, Ga.
  • Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s annual Juneteenth Celebration
    • Sat., June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival
    • Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forsyth Park in Savannah
  • Juneteenth Savannah
    • Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. at Wells Park, 2299 Montgomery St.
  • Metter Juneteenth Celebration
    • Sat., June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at William M. “Billy” Trapnell Downtown Park
  • Pooler Juneteenth Festival
    • Sat., June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
Glynn Co. Police locate missing juvenile
Lashawnda Denise Hall
Woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Newell Street shooting
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Tuesday, Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days due to severe storm chance

Latest News

Senior Citizens, Inc. annual fan drive
Senior Citizens Inc. annual fan drive underway
Senior Citizens, Inc. annual fan underway
Applications open for teenage girl’s firefighting camp
City of Savannah hosting meeting to move forward with renaming Calhoun Square