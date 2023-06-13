Juneteenth events across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

(WTOC) - A number of events are happening throughout the weekend across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry to celebrate Juneteenth.

Book Nation of Dreamers Youth Power Festival Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Daffin Park in Savannah

City of Riceboro Juneteenth Festival Mon., June 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4614 South Coastal Highway

Effingham County Juneteenth Celebration Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the campus of the former Springfield Central High School, 434 Wallace Dr., Springfield, Ga.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s annual Juneteenth Celebration Sat., June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival Sat., June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forsyth Park in Savannah

Juneteenth Savannah Sat., June 17 from 11 a.m. to 7p.m. at Wells Park, 2299 Montgomery St.

Metter Juneteenth Celebration Sat., June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at William M. “Billy” Trapnell Downtown Park

Pooler Juneteenth Festival Sat., June 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.



