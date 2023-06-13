Overcrowded animal shelters may force dogs to be euthanized in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is overflowing with dogs who need a home.

A local rescue facing capacity issues is concerned their lack of space could mean more dogs being euthanized in Chatham County.

Crouton playing with his friend now but not long ago he was on a list to be euthanized.

While he was rescued, many dogs in Chatham County aren’t as lucky. In fact Chatham County Animal Services is at full capacity and sending dogs to area rescues.

“I think the biggest thing is we just have a lot of animals coming in and not as many going out,” Dr. Jake Harper said.

Dr. Jake Harper says there have been fifty less adoptions this year compared to last year.

And when Chatham County Animal Services is at full capacity, dogs like Crouton and puppies like Tetrabyte are taken in by Renegade Paws Rescue but even they are full, taking care of about 500 dogs.

Cody Shelley with Renegade says right now 30 percent of dogs that go into the Chatham County Animal Services are euthanized.

“These are not sick dogs, these are not dogs who have behavioral issues, these are animals that are healthy, could be adopted out and we aren’t able to keep them alive because we don’t have the space,” Cody Shelley said.

This rise in surrenders and lack of adoptions skyrocketed in mid 2022, according to Shelley.

“We see a lot of folks without the financial capacity to care for pets coming out of the pandemic. Inflation is really bad. The economy is rough for folks.”

So what would help this issue dogs are facing?

Shelley says they need more people adopting and fostering these furry friends. Renegade will cover food and medical costs for the pet while you foster them. She says it could be a life saving measure worth a try no matter your work or school schedule.

“It is better for that pet to be crated and chill during the day while you’re at work then to die in the shelter alone so please reach out to us. Consider opening up your home.”

Another thing to consider spay and neuter your pets. Shelley says this is a bigger solution to this life-threatening problem for dogs and they offer the service for free.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.