Savannah city officials announce names that could replace Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city officials have announced the names that could replace Calhoun Square.

This comes ahead of a community meeting about the renaming process Wednesday.

Some of the names in the running include Hostess City of the South Square and Susie King Taylor Square.

And now you will get the chance to weigh in on them.

The renaming of Calhoun Square is one step closer to becoming a reality.

15 names are now in the running including W.W. Law Square and The Seven Sisters Square.

“We had over 300 inquires into the naming process, over 40 different names that were submitted and the 15 names that made it through and are moving forward we think is a good reflection of the different values the community sees important in public naming,” Joe Shearouse said.

Last year, Savannah’s city council voted to remove John C. Calhoun’s name from the square citing concerns over his defending of slavery.

Those who live near the square giving mixed reviews of the renaming.

”I think that’s kind of erasing history. I think we should acknowledge that there are people in our past who stood for things that we don’t support now, but I think if we want to ways to honor more modern figures, we can find things to name after those people without taking names off of our historic landmarks,” Savannah Resident Hank said.

“I come to this square a lot. As long as the name of the square is someone who is good for society, for the community, and has good values, I think it’s good,” Savannah Resident Fabiola said.

Before the renaming goes up for a final vote in front of city council, it will first have to be approved by the Park and Tree plus Historic Site and Monument Commissions.

“Each of them are going to put a lot of emphasis on what the public feels is the most appropriate name. The amount of community support that each one has will likely weigh heavy on each board’s recommendation,” Shearouse said.

Now before those reviews happen, the city is hosting a public meeting to answer questions about the process Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center.

City officials hope to get city council’s approval of a new name in August.

