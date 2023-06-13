Statesboro teen beats odds, becomes dancer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Most little girls dream of becoming a ballerina when they grow up.

But not many face the physical challenges Statesboro’s Katherine Whitlock overcame as a baby to turn her continuing dance career from a dream come true into a miracle.

For most of her life, Katherine Whitlock has been dancing directly toward where she is now headed - and away from the challenges she faced to get there.

“She may never walk is what we were told,” said Heather Whitlock.

Heather Whitlock’s second pregnancy was normal - until she delivered Katherine.

“As soon as she was born, I heard the OBGYN yell NIC-U, NIC-U, I looked immediately at my husband, who is a pediatrician, and he had a look of panic on his face.”

Katherine was born with a sack of leaked spinal fluid on her back. She had an ultrasound at two-days old and underwent anesthesia and an MRI at four-days old.

“That was what gave us the definite diagnosis of Spina Bifada. But she also had a tethered spine, therefore every time she would move, it was getting stretched in-utero, it had been stretched all that time, which caused significant nerve damage.

Nine months later, Katherine had surgery to untether her spine at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - but it was still year and a half until she would walk.

“She was not able to sit up like most babies could, she could not crawl. So, she rolled across the floor. Anywhere she wanted to go, she would just roll from side to side to get there, as my husband said, she was born into the perfect family, a medical family that can help her. And if she’s in a wheelchair that’s fine, we will work through this.

Katherine was also born with an older sister involved in an activity that quickly drew her interest too.

“I remember riding with my mom to drop my older sister off at dance class and just always asking her, when is it going to be my turn, when is it going to be my turn? And I would watch her old recitals on repeat and always try to copy what they were doing. And I just wanted to do it so bad,” Katherine Whitlock said.

So, she started in dance when she was 3 and hasn’t stopped.

“When I’m dancing, it’s almost an escape. I don’t think about anything else. I just focus on the steps and my stage presence and my performance quality. Once I got to middle school, I realized I was really serious about it and I wanted to do it for the rest of my life.”

“She danced so beautifully and I could see there was something special there. And when her teacher started picking her for very special parts, then I knew there was something there,” Heather said.

Now 18, Katherine has been with the Statesboro School of Dance for years, often the lead ballerina in their shows. She played Ariel in their adaptation of The Little Mermaid two weeks ago, her final performance with the group before she realizes another dance dream and enters the prestigious dance program at Florida State University.

“I was auditioning all across the country last fall, But Florida State just always had a place in my heart. When I received that acceptance, it was the last one I received, I couldn’t believe it was happening ... I didn’t have to think twice, I was like, I’m going there.”

She hopes to dance professionally after college, but her ultimate goal is to share her love of dance by teaching it.

“I am a firm believer that anyone can dance. When I’m a dance teacher one day, I hope to have a class for kids that, it doesn’t matter if they’re in a wheelchair or whatever disabilities or setbacks they may have, that anyone can dance. And I just want to help them find that passion.”

That’s a lesson she embodies on stage - and a will Heather is reminded of every time she watches her daughter do the only thing she ever wanted to do.

“It’s wonderful to see your children achieving their dreams. To see her passion and the smile on her face and how much she loves it, I knew this was her passion, this was her destiny. I still get goose bumps standing to the side and watching her. She’ll look over at me and she can see the tears in my eyes as I watch her and I think we both have to try not to cry.”

