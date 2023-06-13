Sky Cams
WTOC Books to Kids Tour stops by Hodge Elementary School

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC continues to distribute the children’s books you graciously donated as part of our Books to Kids project.

Another stop on this summer’s WTOC Books to Kids tour this time, at Hodge Elementary.

Books and bags arrived Tuesday morning for the youngsters enrolled in the summer program.

Grade by grade they came through and picked up bags of books sorted by their age or grade level.

The books distributed are from the thousands donated by WTOC viewers.

The drive puts books into the hands of students who might not have any leisure books at home. Educators say having “fun” books at home helps encouarage and motivate students to use their reading skills.

“Even with AR and other incentive programs where they do get to choose their books, it’s different in the summer when we’re here and it’s a relaxed environment,” Jacqueline Harris-Solomon said.

WTOC started the distribution last week. So far, nearly 1,000 elementary school students have received 4-5 books apiece, inside a reusable mesh bookbag.

