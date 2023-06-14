13-year-old Georgia student publishes first book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the age of 13 most of us are going to school, playing sports, and hanging out with friends. But for one Mount Vernon 13-year-old, you can now add published author to the list.

Our Michaela Romero speaks with the 7th-grader who shares how a bad decision turned into publishing his first book.

13-year-old Ashton Bland is an athlete, student, friend, brother, and now a published author all thanks to a class assignment.

Kim Pinzon, Blands 7th Grade English Teacher said that she asked them to write a story about something in their life where they learned a lesson.

“When I read Ashton’s essay, it is so colorful you can just picture it in your head,” said Pinzon.

In the essay, Ashton paints a picture of the time he and his best friend Matthew snuck out.

“So the story starts off with us in the pool and Mathew is asking if we can come back out later because we are about to get out. I basically tell him no and explain why we can’t come back out later. Then he told me that he wants to, and we came up with a plan. The plan takes 2 hours to think of and we do a bunch of moves coming down the stairs and going outside. then we get caught by mom. We then realized we got caught because we forget to tell my brother not to snitch on us.”

And although his mom was disappointed with that memory, she says she is nothing but proud of her son today.

“When I read his essay and he told me about how his teacher Miss Pinzon thought so much of his essay that she asked permission from the school principal to it on power school, I thought I need to read this. I saw how well-written it was and how it was well written in a narrative and conversational way. I thought it was a great job that you know the moral behind it. I thought it was something kids his age would relate to and that he needs to share what he has written around the world,” said Tamela Brantley, Ashton’s Mother.

Ashton said, “I want them to think out not to sneak out of the house for 1, and I want them to cherish memories with their friends.”

And for now, Ashton says he will continue writing about his adventures with his friends but will no longer be sneaking out.

