4 teens, 1 adult displaced following massive fire in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton home is destroyed after a massive fire early Wednesday morning.

Four teenagers and a woman were inside when the fire started but everyone made it out safely.

Officials say Bluffton Fire Crews were on the scene for nearly four hours and take a look at the damage to this home. They say it is a complete loss and a family is displaced. They were only able to save a few items.”

The fire going up to 50 to 100 feet in the air started around 3:30 in the morning, according to Stephen Combs with the Bluffton Township Fire District. Their firefighters responded within 3 minutes and it took about 30 minutes to contain the fire.

A parent of one of the four teens who made it out of home safe tells WTOC, all the teens are recent graduates of May River High School.

Neighbors say the woman in the home was 76-years-old. Combs says she was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. People living on Behr Mills Lane say she is out and her and one teen living with her is staying with a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is unclear right now, according to Combs.

“Our process is to make sure that we thoroughly take a look at all of the possibilities, look at the evidence and let the evidence track us to what would be the cause,” Stephen Combs said.

They say they’re not ruling anything out. They hope to have the cause determined in about three days.

