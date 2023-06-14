Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

4 teens, 1 adult displaced following massive fire in Bluffton

Massive fire in Bluffton
Massive fire in Bluffton(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton home is destroyed after a massive fire early Wednesday morning.

Four teenagers and a woman were inside when the fire started but everyone made it out safely.

Officials say Bluffton Fire Crews were on the scene for nearly four hours and take a look at the damage to this home. They say it is a complete loss and a family is displaced. They were only able to save a few items.”

The fire going up to 50 to 100 feet in the air started around 3:30 in the morning, according to Stephen Combs with the Bluffton Township Fire District. Their firefighters responded within 3 minutes and it took about 30 minutes to contain the fire.

A parent of one of the four teens who made it out of home safe tells WTOC, all the teens are recent graduates of May River High School.

Neighbors say the woman in the home was 76-years-old. Combs says she was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. People living on Behr Mills Lane say she is out and her and one teen living with her is staying with a neighbor.

The cause of the fire is unclear right now, according to Combs.

“Our process is to make sure that we thoroughly take a look at all of the possibilities, look at the evidence and let the evidence track us to what would be the cause,” Stephen Combs said.

They say they’re not ruling anything out. They hope to have the cause determined in about three days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Thunder Task Force initiative
55 arrested for DUI in Thunder Task Force operation
Savannah Sugar Refinery releases statement regarding recent death incident
Calhoun Square
Savannah city officials announce names that could replace Calhoun Square
House fire on Bahr Mill Lane sent in by Don Roman
Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane

Latest News

Afternoon Break
WTOC partnering with Blood Connection for blood drive
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
Bluffton Township Fire working fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane
Bluffton Township Fire working fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane