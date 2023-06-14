Sky Cams
Amber Alert: 13-year-old missing in Texas

An Amber Alert went out in the Houston region of Texas for Leanna Willis, a missing 13-year-old...
An Amber Alert went out in the Houston region of Texas for Leanna Willis, a missing 13-year-old girl.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Texas Center for the Missing issued an Amber Alert in the Houston region for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The alert was sent on behalf of the Hitchcock Police Department for Leanna Willis. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of Bell Street in Hitchcock.

She was last seen wearing an oversized gray hoodie, black shorts and slippers. Officials said Leanna was seen getting into a silver four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown Black man who appeared to be 40 to 50 years of age.

There was no other description of the man or the vehicle at this time, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hitchcock Police Department at 409-986-5559 or call 911.

