Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected shooter involved in incident over weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Bernard Garvin.

Garvin is wanted for charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

On Friday night, deputies responded to calls at Hilton Head Gardens after reports of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said where Garvin is suspected to have shot one woman in the head. Those injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators later found out that the victim was trying to intervene in a dispute between Garvin and another woman when she was shot.

If anyone has information on where Garvin is, the Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking that you call them at 843-524-2777. If you want to remain anonymous, please call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

