Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspected shooter involved in incident over weekend

Bernard Garvin
Bernard Garvin(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Bernard Garvin.

Garvin is wanted for charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

On Friday night, deputies responded to calls at Hilton Head Gardens after reports of a shooting. The sheriff’s office said where Garvin is suspected to have shot one woman in the head. Those injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators later found out that the victim was trying to intervene in a dispute between Garvin and another woman when she was shot.

If anyone has information on where Garvin is, the Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking that you call them at 843-524-2777. If you want to remain anonymous, please call the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Man accused of causing deadly crash that killed Loeffler campaign staffer pleads not guilty
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft
4 teens, 1 adult OK following massive fire in Bluffton
Bulloch Co. emergency leaders ready to respond to storm damage
