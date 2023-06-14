Bluffton Township Fire working fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Bluffton Township Fire is on the scene of a fire at a home on Bahr Mill Lane.

At least six fire engines are on scene of a single family home. Fire crews tell WTOC this was a fast-moving, heavily involved fire.

You can see how intense the fire was in this video shared to WTOC by viewer Don Roman:

Right now the home’s roof is gone. WTOC is working to learn more information about when the fire started.

The home is located near the intersection of Hulston Landing Road.

