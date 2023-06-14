Brunswick Police investigating after teen killed in shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brunswick Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen dead Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Johnson Street. Police found 16-year-old Mykal Ellis unresponsive in the roadway.

Officers began life sustaining measures until EMS arrived. Ellis was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912.279.2640 or Silent Witness at 912.267.5516.

