Bulloch Co. emergency leaders ready to respond to storm damage

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first wave of rain showers came through Wednesday morning to signal what could last on and off for more than a day.

Bulloch County emergency leaders say they’re particularly watching rural roads and neighborhoods.

“There may be some trees toppled over, taking some power lines down. There may be some flooding in low lying areas. As I said, this is an extended event,” said public safety director Ted Wynn.

Wynn also points to the possibility of trees falling on county roads and blocking traffic. He says hours of rainfall saturates the ground and makes taller, older trees more vulnerable to severe winds.

“As the ground gets wet, the ground gets loosened around them. You get a wind gust of 65 or 70 mph, we will see some trees down. But our public works crews are prepared, ready to go out.”

He cautions storm victims not to call 911 if they lose power, but to alert their utility company. He says county crews will roll out as soon as they storm passes and respond where they’re needed.

He also urges people to keep their phones charged and monitor weather information Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.