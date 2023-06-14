Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating three people they believe have information about a homicide that happened Saturday morning at the Westlake Apartments.

Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and 64-year-old Sherry Myers in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr.

Burton was found dead around 6:10 a.m. on June 10 in the breezeway of one of the buildings with an apparent gunshot wound.

Both Lacount and Myers have active warrants for their arrests in cases not related to the homicide. Laccount has an active felony Theft by Taking warrant through CCPD, and Myers has an active warrant through the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who comes into contact with these individuals should contact police immediately.

There are several ways that people with information regarding the whereabouts of Lacount, Myers, and Stark can send tips to detectives without having to give their name.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.