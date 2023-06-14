First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

First Alert: Severe storms are likely across Georgia & South Carolina today. For the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry, our threat for damaging wind, hail & tornadoes increases this afternoon into the evening. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! pic.twitter.com/m6iYAV5W03 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 14, 2023

Although it will be quiet this morning, don’t put your guard down! Showers and storms begin to develop by lunchtime, opening our window for severe weather. Isolated severe storms will move across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through the afternoon. These storms will have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and a tornado or two. Another round of severe storms is possible around and after sunset. Storms look to become more widespread during this timeframe. In addition to severe parameters, heavy rain could lead to localized flooding this afternoon and evening.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day:

Widespread showers and storms will be likely, some starting in the morning. Overall, our severe threat is quite limited compared to the past few days. We are primarily focused on the threat for heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Wind gusts will also reach over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon and the evening, Afternoon highs will be cooler, reaching the mid 80s. Showers and storms will be possible again late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Friday looks drier and warmer with highs near 90 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, it finally looks like we have a relatively drier day! That being said, we will still have a few afternoon showers and storms.

Father’s Day Weekend will be warm with highs near 90with the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

This active weather pattern looks to continue into the beginning of next week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s along with a repeated chance for afternoon showers and storms.

The tropics remain quiet, we aren’t expecting any systems to develop over the next week.

