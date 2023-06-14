Lowcountry leaders prepare for possible severe weather

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry leaders say they are ready for any possible severe weather ahead.

Bluffton Fire official said around 11:45 Wednesday morning, they responded to one home struck by lightning in Oldfield, but no fire started, and no one was hurt.

He says they are on the lookout for downed power lines, more lightning strikes and debris. Bluffton Police say they are also prepared to respond to any weather-related calls.

Bluffton Emergency Manager says they encourage people to stay inside if you hear thunder because lightning isn’t far away.

He says you never know what the outcome will be for days like Wednesday and wants people to stay vigilant and pay attention to weather reports.

“An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We also have information that possibly hail can be involved with these storms. As for the public, the best thing you can do is just continue to monitor things as the storms come through. With several rounds coming through, one can be worse than the other and we just don’t know. Really, it’s important to just monitor it as it evolves,” LT. Craig Karafa said.

He says they will be on high alert into Thursday morning for any damage storms causes.

