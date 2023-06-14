Sky Cams
Man accused of causing deadly crash that killed Loeffler campaign staffer pleads not guilty

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed Harrison Deal was in court Wednesday.

You may remember that Deal was a campaign staffer for then-Senator Kelly Loeffler.

The Bulloch County native was among those on the Loeffler team heading to Savannah for a campaign rally back in December of 2020.

Mario Clark was indicted more than two years ago, initially on felony vehicular homicide.

Clark is now charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say Clark was following too closely when the crash happened.

Clark has pleaded not guilty.

