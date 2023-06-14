Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro to hold Juneteenth Festival on Saturday

Statesboro Juneteenth Festival
Statesboro Juneteenth Festival(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our area and across the nation will mark Juneteenth this weekend and Statesboro will be among them.

Organizers of Statesboro-Bulloch County’s Juneteenth observance say it’s about bringing community groups together to bring the most people together.

Saturday’s event will mark the third year of an organized observance, but the first one to team Bulloch County’s NAACP and a local chapter of the New Age Black Panthers. Organizers say this also marks a move to hold it in the center of the county in Statesboro.

“We wanted to come together and work together. We felt like we could make it bigger and better by working together. The idea is to get bigger and better each year,” said the Bulloch Co. NAACP president Yvette McCall.

Juneteenth helps commemorate the freeing of slaves through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. While only became a federally recognized holiday two years ago, it was first celebrated in Texas in 1865.

McCall sees it more of a chance to commemorate and educate.

It happens at the Fair Road Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Thunder Task Force initiative
55 arrested for DUI in Thunder Task Force operation
Savannah Sugar Refinery releases statement regarding recent death incident
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
Calhoun Square
Savannah city officials announce names that could replace Calhoun Square

Latest News

WTOC partnering with Blood Connection for blood drive
THE News at 5:30
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
13-year-old Ashton Bland publishes first book
13-year-old Georgia student publishes first book