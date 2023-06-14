Statesboro to hold Juneteenth Festival on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our area and across the nation will mark Juneteenth this weekend and Statesboro will be among them.

Organizers of Statesboro-Bulloch County’s Juneteenth observance say it’s about bringing community groups together to bring the most people together.

Saturday’s event will mark the third year of an organized observance, but the first one to team Bulloch County’s NAACP and a local chapter of the New Age Black Panthers. Organizers say this also marks a move to hold it in the center of the county in Statesboro.

“We wanted to come together and work together. We felt like we could make it bigger and better by working together. The idea is to get bigger and better each year,” said the Bulloch Co. NAACP president Yvette McCall.

Juneteenth helps commemorate the freeing of slaves through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. While only became a federally recognized holiday two years ago, it was first celebrated in Texas in 1865.

McCall sees it more of a chance to commemorate and educate.

It happens at the Fair Road Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.