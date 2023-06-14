Sky Cams
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

By Max Diekneite
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed who the Rincon city employee is that they are investigating possible theft of funds.

Suspended City Manager Jonathan Lynn’s personnel file revealed that he reported recreation director Mike Osborne to law enforcement on May 15.

He then sent a notice to some Rincon city leaders saying he was experiencing a hostile work environment and filed a whistleblower complaint after city council members found out Osborne was being investigated.

Just one day after Lynn sent out that whistleblower complaint, the council voted to suspend him.

Lynn appealed his suspension. A hearing for that has not been scheduled yet.

Wednesday afternoon, WTOC obtained another document that Lynn asked to be added to his personnel file on April 30, but it wasn’t added until June 14. The filing said Lynn was worried about possible retaliation from city council.

The day after council voted to suspend Lynn on June 1, a councilman submitted his resignation saying he didn’t agree with how things were being handled.

