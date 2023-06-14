Town hall meeting held to discuss new K-12 Multi School Campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As one school year ends, the school board sets their sights on preparing for the next year.

And next year’s school year plans for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System includes a massive expansion.

“While you drive down Highway 21 and you look at the building two questions come to mind, ‘what will it look like on the inside?’ and the next question will be ‘well when will the building be ready?’” said Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall, the Board of Education District 8 representative.

It was standing room only in Brock Elementary School this evening as this single-subject town hall meeting provided an update on the process of the massive undertaking to combine Gould Elementary, Mercer Middle School, and Grove High School.

This is the largest project in Savannah-Chatham County Public School System history expanding to a 400,000 feet campus that will now house 2,400 students.

The meeting provided an inside look into the floor plans for each building, floor, and room.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous, all new wood,” said project executive Ross Cairney.

Due to weather delays, the construction of the entire project will not be done before this next school year. Instead, the schools will operate as they have been with temporary locations until the school is complete.

“Right now we are prepared to deliver the school toward the end of September or the beginning of October,” said contractor David Hamilton.

Board of Education District 8 representative Dr. Tonia Howard-Hall says that in order to give the advancements they wanted to give to the district, this expansion was the best route.

“We knew we could not build another school on that property so at the time based on our ESPOST funding and our budget it was just more conducive to combining the three schools,” said Dr. Howard-Hall.

Each school will be separated from each other and the high school will be divided by a wall while the elementary and middle school will be divided into wings of the building.

The entire presentation will be posted in English and Spanish on the district website by Wednesday evening.

Although it was standing room only, organizers did not answer any questions from the audience that did not involve the construction process.

The board says questions regarding staffing, uniforms, and other matters will be answered closer to the school opening.

