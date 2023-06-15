Ben Carr set to tee off at 123rd U.S. Open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Southern star Ben Carr aims to become the first Eagle golfer to ever make cut as an amateur at the U.S. Open.

Carr is set to tee off his first round of the 123rd edition of the U.S. Open on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. EST. He is paired with PGA professionals Taylor Moore and Mackenzie Hughes.

The group will play their second round at 11:35 p.m. EST Friday morning.

