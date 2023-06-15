Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

City of Savannah begins first phase of water meter project

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first phase of a water meter replacement project is underway in Savannah.

The city is replacing 10,000 manual meters with smart meters.

The new tech will send the water usage data to the city in real time through a cell signal.

Mayor Van Johnson says there’s more than one benefit to the massive undertaking.

“The benefits of AMI include a more accurate field data collection for use in customer bill calculation, reduced manual meter reading allowing staff to work on other water system tasks and projects and improve data analysis to promote water conservation efforts,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

This is just phase one of the replacement project.

The mayor says it’s expected to wrap up around the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

Nylah Santos
Savannah Police searching for missing 11-year-old
Severe weather causes fallen trees, downed power lines in the Lowcountry
THE News at 5:30
Parris Island holds ceremony to deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion
A home damaged by severe weather in Guyton, Ga.
National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
THE News at 5
Crews working to restore power in Effingham County