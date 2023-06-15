City of Savannah begins first phase of water meter project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first phase of a water meter replacement project is underway in Savannah.

The city is replacing 10,000 manual meters with smart meters.

The new tech will send the water usage data to the city in real time through a cell signal.

Mayor Van Johnson says there’s more than one benefit to the massive undertaking.

“The benefits of AMI include a more accurate field data collection for use in customer bill calculation, reduced manual meter reading allowing staff to work on other water system tasks and projects and improve data analysis to promote water conservation efforts,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

This is just phase one of the replacement project.

The mayor says it’s expected to wrap up around the end of the year.

