Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather damaged a historic cemetery in Guyton.

Several large trees have fallen on grave markers and tombstones in Fegerson Cemetery.

A woman with the cemetery spoke with WTOC and is asking for the community’s help during cleanup.

If you are able to help, please call 912-772-3515 or 912-675-2117.

