Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather damaged a historic cemetery in Guyton.

Several large trees have fallen on grave markers and tombstones in Fegerson Cemetery.

A woman with the cemetery spoke with WTOC and is asking for the community’s help during cleanup.

If you are able to help, please call 912-772-3515 or 912-675-2117.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

Residents can sign up for Effingham County’s new Wireless Emergency Notification System
WTOC partnering with Blood Connection for blood drive
THE News at 5:30
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
Statesboro Juneteenth Festival
Statesboro to hold Juneteenth Festival on Saturday