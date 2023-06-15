Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather damaged a historic cemetery in Guyton.
Several large trees have fallen on grave markers and tombstones in Fegerson Cemetery.
A woman with the cemetery spoke with WTOC and is asking for the community’s help during cleanup.
If you are able to help, please call 912-772-3515 or 912-675-2117.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.