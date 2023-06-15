Sky Cams
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County

Tree down on Long Pond Rd. in Rincon
Tree down on Long Pond Rd. in Rincon
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews in Effingham County are working to get trees and debris off of roads after severe weather impacted the area on Wednesday night.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are asking for everyone to stay at home, if possible.

Power is also out for a good portion of the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you do have to leave your home, they want to remind you to treat intersections as four-way stops.

