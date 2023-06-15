Crews working to restore power in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A couple hundred people are still without power in Effingham County

That’s down from more than a thousand overnight into this Thursday morning.

Trucks arrived on Little McCall Road to get the power back online after a tornado swept through Effingham County as part of a storm system that hit much of South Georgia.

“It seemed to stretch from Bainbridge over to Savannah and Brunswick and we’ve had our share here,” said Joel Hanner, the area manager for Georgia Power.

He says teams came in Wednesday night as soon as the storm had passed, trying to locate the problems.

These crews will clear away the trees and fix whatever they find.

“It ranges from broken poles to wires down to fallen trees...to places being impassable and not being able to get to things sometimes.”

At one spot in Springfield, a fallen tree pulled this line to the ground and pulled the pole sideways. Hanner says they’re working their way through the damage as quickly but safely as they can.

We’ll continue to follow this and keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.