Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

According to police, a man was found dead in a car in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Rogers Road. Police say the man was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The home was under renovation and the man was staying there.

The man has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
House fire on Bahr Mill Lane sent in by Don Roman
Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Motion filed to block prosecutors from getting journals written by mother accused of killing toddler
National Weather Service investigating storm damage in Effingham Co.
Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville
Motion filed to block prosecutors from getting journals written by mother accused of killing toddler