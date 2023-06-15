Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
According to police, a man was found dead in a car in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Rogers Road. Police say the man was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The home was under renovation and the man was staying there.
The man has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
