Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department is conducting a death investigation.

According to police, a man was found dead in a car in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Rogers Road. Police say the man was found around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The home was under renovation and the man was staying there.

The man has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.