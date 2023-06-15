Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Documents show Rincon investigation over missing funds for renting baseball field

City of Rincon
City of Rincon(WTOC)
By Max Diekneite
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - More information is coming to light about the ongoing disruption of Rincon’s city government.

WTOC Investigates has uncovered new documents about what seems to have started it all.

WTOC Investigates learning on Thursday exactly what the now-suspended city manager reported to law enforcement about possible missing City money.

On May 15, City Manager Jonathan Lynn sent an email to the Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell, asking for the department to investigate a possible theft of funds.

Lynn said that Parks and Recreation Director Mike Osborne charged a group $500 cash to rent a baseball field, but that only $250 was deposited into the city’s account.

Lynn asked Chief Murrell to look into it.

That same day, the chief told Lynn there was an active investigation. That case was later passed to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office which is currently investigating it.

WTOC reached out to Osborne by phone and email but have not heard back.

Of course, we will continue to follow this situation and bring you updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
House fire on Bahr Mill Lane sent in by Don Roman
Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire at home on Bahr Mill Lane
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

National Weather Service confirms damage in Effingham Co. is from EF-1 tornado
Travis Marquis Webb
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Statesboro
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Motion filed to block prosecutors from getting journals written by mother accused of killing toddler
Death investigation underway after man found in car in Hinesville