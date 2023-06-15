Documents show Rincon investigation over missing funds for renting baseball field

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - More information is coming to light about the ongoing disruption of Rincon’s city government.

WTOC Investigates has uncovered new documents about what seems to have started it all.

WTOC Investigates learning on Thursday exactly what the now-suspended city manager reported to law enforcement about possible missing City money.

On May 15, City Manager Jonathan Lynn sent an email to the Rincon Police Chief Jonathon Murrell, asking for the department to investigate a possible theft of funds.

Lynn said that Parks and Recreation Director Mike Osborne charged a group $500 cash to rent a baseball field, but that only $250 was deposited into the city’s account.

Lynn asked Chief Murrell to look into it.

That same day, the chief told Lynn there was an active investigation. That case was later passed to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office which is currently investigating it.

WTOC reached out to Osborne by phone and email but have not heard back.

Of course, we will continue to follow this situation and bring you updates as we learn more.

