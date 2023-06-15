First Alert: Another batch of strong storms possible today

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day:

We aren't out of the woods quite yet. There is a marginal risk for severe weather today. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/R4bKJGpKWi — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 15, 2023

After an active night, we’re mostly dry this morning. Scattered showers and storms will work themselves back in late this morning into the afternoon. Our severe threat is not as great as yesterday, but it’s still there. We will still see pockets of heavy rain today with the chance for isolated damaging wind and hail. This wind threat is the greater of the two today. Thankfully, our tornado threat is pretty low.

Temperatures start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but only peak below average with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon.

Warmer weather builds in for Father’s Day weekend, starting on Friday with highs back near 90 degrees. Although out coverage of rain will be less, we are still expecting afternoon showers and storms to develop over a few communities. The same can be said all weekend, when highs top out near 90 degrees. To be safe, the earlier you get your outdoor plans in, the better.

Increased rain chances once again greet us at the beginning of the week. Highs start out in the upper 80s to about 90 on Monday, with mid to upper 80s more common Tuesday and Wednesday. Each of these days presents a good chance of showers and storms as a front hangs out in our region.

The tropics remain quiet, we are not expecting any development over the next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

