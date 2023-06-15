Fort Stewart welcomes new Garrison Command Sergeant Major

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart welcomed a new Garrison Command Sergeant Major earlier today at their change of command ceremony.

Command Sgt. Major Ely G. Capindo is taking over for Command Sgt. Bryan Buchanan - who’s retiring.

Sgt. Major Capindo has served in the military since 2000.

He shared with us some of his goals as he takes on a new leadership role.

“Well my first goal is to make sure that I get out and reach out to one - the community inside of Fort Stewart and then reach out to the community outside of Fort Stewart. Because I believe building those relationships is very important to not only Fort Stewart but to the U.S. Army in itself.”

