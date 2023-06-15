Sky Cams
Fort Stewart welcomes new Garrison Command Sergeant Major

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart welcomed a new Garrison Command Sergeant Major earlier today at their change of command ceremony.

Command Sgt. Major Ely G. Capindo is taking over for Command Sgt. Bryan Buchanan - who’s retiring.

Sgt. Major Capindo has served in the military since 2000.

He shared with us some of his goals as he takes on a new leadership role.

“Well my first goal is to make sure that I get out and reach out to one - the community inside of Fort Stewart and then reach out to the community outside of Fort Stewart. Because I believe building those relationships is very important to not only Fort Stewart but to the U.S. Army in itself.”

Fort Stewart welcomes new Garrison Command Sergeant Major
Community asking for help to cleanup storm damage from historic Guyton cemetery
