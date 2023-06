SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While Kirby Smart and the Georgia football program are currently preparing for the 2023 college football season, the Bulldogs’ schedule for the 2024 season has now officially been released.

HOME:

Auburn

Tennessee

Mississippi State

AWAY

Texas

Alabama

Ole Miss

Kentucky

Neutral

Florida

Clemson

