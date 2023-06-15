Lanes of I-95 closed at exit 5 in Hardeeville due to power line across road

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - All lanes north and south on I-95 in Hardeeville are shut down due to a power line across the road.

The Hardeeville Police Department is asking everyone to avoid I-95 in the area of exit 5.

Frontage Road is also shut down at Moorer Avenue is also shut down.

Hardeeville Police says there are multiple trees down throughout town.

Police are asking everyone to find different routes and to stay at home if possible.

