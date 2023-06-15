National Weather Service investigating storm damage in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service is sending a survey crew to the Guyton area after a possible tornado touched down in the area on Wednesday.

A survey team from @NWSCharlestonSC is investigating possible tornado damage in Effingham County, GA. We will post updates as they become available. #savwx #gawx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 15, 2023

Guyton residents said this is the worst storm they’ve ever seen in the area.

The roaring of chainsaws echoes through many Effingham County neighborhoods as crews work to clear trees from roofs and yards.

“It looks like a warzone because it was,” Guyton resident Gail Boycks said.

Strong storms brought damaging winds, blinding rain and a possible tornado to the area.

“My son came out he said, ‘Daddy do you hear that?’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘the wind’, and by the time we made it to the door it was blowing,” Guyton resident William Duncan said.

Some subdivisions remain blocked by downed power lines and trees.

A home in the Forest Hill neighborhood was damaged after a tree fell on top of it. Luckily, no one was injured.

“I just didn’t realize it was so bad outside until I came outside after it was over,” Guyton resident Wanda Whipple said.

Down the road, in the Abbey Lane neighborhood, Boycks is working to clean up the mess the storm left behind.

“We lost numerous trees, a shed, a gazebo, our grill,” Boycks said.

Crews are working to restore power to thousands as residents now focus on cleaning up.

“I’ve lived here for about six years now and out of all the storms, that one was the worst that I’ve seen,” Duncan said.

