Ogeechee Technical College planning to build industrial robotics facility

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One local technical school will soon break ground on a one of a kind training site to help automotive companies moving to our area.

This new facility will not only help Ogeechee Tech grow their current robotics system. It will help train workers for companies already coming to Bulloch County and possibly help recruit more.

The robots in this Industrial Technology lab help train workers now. The state will soon build the Georgia Industrial Systems and Industrial Robotics Training Center here.

It will offer robotics, supply & logistics, artificial intelligence training and more.

“This facility, for the most part, will do “non-credit” training. That means these will be folks from the private sector. Employers are sending us these individuals,” said the Ogeechee Tech Vice President Jan Moore.

They’ll help train employees for many of the supply companies that will serve Hyundai’s nearby metaplant. They’ll also help other local companies who’re adding this typ equipment.

The new facility will help them more than triple the 100,000 hours of training they offered last year.

“But it will also help bring companies here at need that kind of training support for their employees. So why not locate here with the best and more high-tech?”

It will be built less than a mile from the campus, adjacent to Gateway Industrial Park.

They hope to have it open March 2025.

