Parris Island holds ceremony to deactivate Fourth Recruit Training Battalion

PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The closing of a chapter and a new beginning here at Parris Island, as the Fourth Recruit Training Battalion was officially deactivated Thursday.

An emotional ceremony honoring a sisterhood of Marines…

“It’s a bond. It’s a bond that no one can take away from us. It’s a bond that no one can explain or ever understand unless you’re one of us. Then you understand,” said Staff Sgt. USMC Siriporn Nakphinphat.

Veterans from various generations of Parris Island traveled from around the country to be here.

“It means closure, but it also means progress, because this is something that’s been needed for a long time for us women marines to be validated more, I think the integration was necessary,” said Kay Ross, Sgt. USMC from 1990-1995.

According to the Marine Corps, the integration of men and women’s training meant it was time to deactivate the Fourth Recruit Training Battalion – which served as women’s only training facility for the Marines for decades. It’s something that members of former leadership say is a step forward for women.

“Side by side with her male counterparts, nothing is going to tell her she’s different. She’s going to earn the eagle, globe and anchor just like everybody else. The training has come to par where it’s the exact same thing. That to me is progress. Back when I came in, you could see distinct differences, and you can’t see that now,” said retired Sgt. Maj. USMC Robin Fortner.

It’s with incredible pride and camaraderie that these women said goodbye to their former training battalion but there’s a bond they’ll always carry with them.

“It’s hard to put into words. We try to define what it is, but it’s something you can’t put into words. I don’t know how to explain it,” said Denise Rosario, 1st Sgt. USMC from 1979-2000.

Song and cheers sending off the battalion in its final day.

“This is not just female history… it’s Marine Corps history.”

Now, the Marines will be redistributed among the other training battalions here on base.

