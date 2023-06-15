Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Residents can sign up for Effingham County’s new Wireless Emergency Notification System

(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County has started a new Wireless Emergency Notification System.

According to the Board of Commissioners, over 800 residents signed up in the first 24 hours after it launched.

The system is used to report all kinds of emergencies and dangerous situations.

Sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather Day: Damaging wind, hail & tornadoes possible today
Detectives want to question 24-year-old Shaddrick Lacount, 24-year-old Brandon Stark, and...
Chatham Co. Police searching for three people who may have information about Saturday morning homicide
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
Storm debris in Guyton
Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County
City of Rincon
Suspended Rincon city manager feared retaliation for reporting possible theft

Latest News

WTOC partnering with Blood Connection for blood drive
THE News at 5:30
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
Statesboro Juneteenth Festival
Statesboro to hold Juneteenth Festival on Saturday
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day