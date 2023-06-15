Residents can sign up for Effingham County’s new Wireless Emergency Notification System
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County has started a new Wireless Emergency Notification System.
According to the Board of Commissioners, over 800 residents signed up in the first 24 hours after it launched.
The system is used to report all kinds of emergencies and dangerous situations.
Sign up by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.