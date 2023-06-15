Sky Cams
Severe weather causes fallen trees, downed power lines in the Lowcountry

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - As severe weather tore through our area Wednesday night, some people were left without a way out of their homes due to fallen trees. This, combined with a main interstate being shut down for hours led to headaches for many in South Carolina.

“It was so loud. When it hit the ground, what happened with this one, it hit then snapped again. So, it snapped once, then it came through and snapped again, it was really like, ‘oh my gosh, what did it hit?’” said Amanda Zehr who lives in Bluffton.

Luckily, the tree didn’t hit anyone’s home on Kirk Bluff Road in Bluffton but it did block the roadway for a few hours. Neighbors say the city was able to come in and remove the tree quickly but it definitely raised some concerns.

“If a tree falls from across the creek, it will hit a house, there’s no question. So, we didn’t know which way it went, so the first thing we think is call 911. We need someone out here.”

Around 20 minutes away in Hardeeville, a downed power line caused all lanes of I-95 to be shut down near exit 5 for hours. According to Dominion Energy, the operator of the lines, the lanes were closed from around 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday putting around 5,000 customers without power.

Most customers had their power restored by 3 a.m.

Back in Bluffton, neighbors are thankful the storm wasn’t worse. According to Beaufort County Emergency Management, they received 13 reports of storm damage last night… primarily downed trees.

The neighbors in Bluffton say this tree falling didn’t cut off their power. Beaufort County officials say most residents have had their power restored

