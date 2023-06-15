Strong storms Wednesday night impact Coastal Empire & Lowcountry, more strong storms possible Thursday

By Paige Phillips and Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather impacted parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Wednesday night.

In Hardeeville, a viewer captured video if a fire caused by a downed power line. That caused all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95, near mile marker 5, to close Wednesday night.

Then in Effingham County, video sent in from Kyle Finch Wednesday night showed the impact the wind had on Little McCall and Courthouse Road.

We also received storm reports from McCall and Blue Jay and heard reports of trees down on Lexington Avenue. This all caused by a supercell thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service says they are sending survey crews to Guyton after a possible tornado touched down in the area.

In Richmond Hill, viewer Autumn Howard sent video of lightning strikes flashing across the sky.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day. A strong batch of storms are possible again.

Be sure to download the free WTOC First Alert Weather app to receive alerts about severe weather threats. You can also download WTOC+ on your Roku or Amazon Fire device. You can find out more about the First Alert Weather app and WTOC+ here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Livestream

THE News at 7

Tornado Warning

Updated: 10 hours ago

Weather

Strong storms Wednesday night impact Coastal Empire & Lowcountry, more strong storms possible Thursday

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

First Alert Weather Day: Another batch of strong storms possible today

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Gorton
A few strong storms are possible this afternoon/evening

Forecast

THE News at Daybreak - 6 a.m. - VOD

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Headlines

(Source: Pixabay)

Check power outage maps for Ga., S.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
When a storm threatens, keep track of power outages in your area.

First Alert Weather

Storm debris in Guyton

Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff and Dal Cannady
Crews in Effingham County are working to get trees and debris off of roads after severe weather impacted the area on Wednesday night.

Weather

THE News at 11

Crews working to clear storm debris in Effingham County

Updated: 10 hours ago

Weather

THE News at 11

Downed power line closes lanes of I-95 at exit 5 in Hardeeville

Updated: 10 hours ago

First Alert Weather

bulloch co ema

Bulloch Co. emergency leaders ready to respond to storm damage

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dal Cannady
The first wave of rain showers came through Wednesday morning to signal what could last on and off for more than a day.

First Alert Weather

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 06-14-2023

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dave Turley
Near record temperatures for Thursday and Friday