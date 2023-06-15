Strong storms Wednesday night impact Coastal Empire & Lowcountry, more strong storms possible Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather impacted parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire Wednesday night.

In Hardeeville, a viewer captured video if a fire caused by a downed power line. That caused all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95, near mile marker 5, to close Wednesday night.

Then in Effingham County, video sent in from Kyle Finch Wednesday night showed the impact the wind had on Little McCall and Courthouse Road.

We also received storm reports from McCall and Blue Jay and heard reports of trees down on Lexington Avenue. This all caused by a supercell thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service says they are sending survey crews to Guyton after a possible tornado touched down in the area.

In Richmond Hill, viewer Autumn Howard sent video of lightning strikes flashing across the sky.

Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day. A strong batch of storms are possible again.

