Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro are looking for a suspect after a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Statesboro Police responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a 38-year-old man arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hip.

The man indicated that he had been shot by someone he knows in the parking lot of Groover Homes on Packinghouse Road.

According to police, an investigation indicated that 39-year-old Travis Marquis Webb had pistol whipped and shot the man over a personal dispute.

A warrant was issued for Webb for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

