Tornado touched down near Brooklet on Wednesday evening, according to NWS

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touchdown in the Brooklet area on Wednesday evening.

According to NWS, the preliminary information is that the tornado reached max winds of 80 miles per hour.

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Clito Road and Brooklet-Leefield Road.

* Updated * BREAKING: The survey team from NWS Charleston has confirmed a second tornado northeast of Brooklet, GA near the intersection of Clito Road and Brooklet-Leefield Road. The prelim rating is EF-0 with max winds 80 mph. #gawx pic.twitter.com/ZNuRshbnKW — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) June 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.